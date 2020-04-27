Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
VETERAN Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro has had a salary cut estimated at R20 000 this month.

SunSport has reliably learnt that the Zimbabwean is among the highly paid players affected at the club since the South African Absa Premiership season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tembisa-based side are reportedly not generating any income from sponsors during this period, other than the R2 million monthly grant they receive from the South African Premier Soccer League.

Ndoro (34) has started only six times this season. He made three appearances off the bench, and spent most of the time in the stands amid reports of a fall out with his coach Owen da Gama.

Said a source: "He has struggled to break into coach Owen Da Gama's starting line-up, and that gave management a valid reason to cut his huge salary."

But Siyabangena/Siyabahlaba boss Brat Kaftel could neither deny nor confirm whether Ndoro was paid in full or not this month.

"Most of our players were paid in full. Maybe a general section [was affected]. But I can't reveal each individual because a salary is a confidential matter. We do get a PSL grant and it was paid in full. We spent all the money and there was no left over," Kaftel explained.

"Obviously, you must realise that football teams are under pressure from sponsors who themselves are under severe pressure from businesses. The clubs are under pressure, so it is what it is."

Kaftel said their players are fortunate that they are paid well while not working.

"Most people would not be paid because most companies are closed. The philosophy of other companies is that no work no pay, but football players are lucky that they are not working and still being paid," he said.

Ndoro was a bit cagey when contacted for comment, saying he's not aware that his salary has been cut and by how much.

"I don't mind even if it was cut to help people affected by Covid-19," he said.

"But my salary was fine last time I checked. People are struggling and we need to help those struggling financially."


Source - Daily Sun

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man killed over beer

1 min ago | 0 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

2 mins ago | 1 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

18 mins ago | 66 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

20 mins ago | 86 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

21 mins ago | 82 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

22 mins ago | 60 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

23 mins ago | 26 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

24 mins ago | 32 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

28 mins ago | 16 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

28 mins ago | 14 Views

I am grateful to have been born in Rhodesia

29 mins ago | 24 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

49 mins ago | 44 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

49 mins ago | 24 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

50 mins ago | 19 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

50 mins ago | 33 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

50 mins ago | 44 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

51 mins ago | 25 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

51 mins ago | 19 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

52 mins ago | 32 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

52 mins ago | 37 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

55 mins ago | 27 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

56 mins ago | 31 Views

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

56 mins ago | 41 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

58 mins ago | 73 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

59 mins ago | 75 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

1 hr ago | 35 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

1 hr ago | 62 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

1 hr ago | 25 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa's level 2 lockdown explained

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 5644 Views

Mnangagwa deploys Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 7317 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange to be launched soon, Mthuli Ncube confirms

14 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Open letter to Miriam Majome on article entitled, 'What are Zimbabweans known for'

15 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Are undocumented Zimbabweans stranded in South Africa?

15 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Chamisa donates Covid-19 equipment to Bulawayo City Council

16 hrs ago | 654 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days