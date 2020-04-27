Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

News / Local

by Staff reporter

VETERAN Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro has had a salary cut estimated at R20 000 this month.SunSport has reliably learnt that the Zimbabwean is among the highly paid players affected at the club since the South African Absa Premiership season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Tembisa-based side are reportedly not generating any income from sponsors during this period, other than the R2 million monthly grant they receive from the South African Premier Soccer League.Ndoro (34) has started only six times this season. He made three appearances off the bench, and spent most of the time in the stands amid reports of a fall out with his coach Owen da Gama.Said a source: "He has struggled to break into coach Owen Da Gama's starting line-up, and that gave management a valid reason to cut his huge salary."But Siyabangena/Siyabahlaba boss Brat Kaftel could neither deny nor confirm whether Ndoro was paid in full or not this month."Most of our players were paid in full. Maybe a general section [was affected]. But I can't reveal each individual because a salary is a confidential matter. We do get a PSL grant and it was paid in full. We spent all the money and there was no left over," Kaftel explained."Obviously, you must realise that football teams are under pressure from sponsors who themselves are under severe pressure from businesses. The clubs are under pressure, so it is what it is."Kaftel said their players are fortunate that they are paid well while not working."Most people would not be paid because most companies are closed. The philosophy of other companies is that no work no pay, but football players are lucky that they are not working and still being paid," he said.Ndoro was a bit cagey when contacted for comment, saying he's not aware that his salary has been cut and by how much."I don't mind even if it was cut to help people affected by Covid-19," he said."But my salary was fine last time I checked. People are struggling and we need to help those struggling financially."