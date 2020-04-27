Man hacks sister-in-law

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Mazowe man is in trouble for allegedly trying to kill his sister-in-law using a machete after she attempted to stop him from beating his wife.Samuel Manyuchi (38) of Amatora Farm, appeared before Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati yesterday facing attempted murder charges and was remanded in custody to June 11.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on April 23 Manyuchi had a misunderstanding with his wife Shupikai Sande.The complaint Esther Sande (24) tried to intervene, but Manyuchi took a machete from his hut, which he used to strike the complainant twice on the head.Sande sustained two deep cuts and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accused.