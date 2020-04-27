Man commits suicide over $50

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Madziva man allegedly struck his wife twice with an axe following a misunderstanding over money before committing suicide.Robert Sirani (25) of Musenga village Chief Nyamaropa, drank a pesticide after striking his wife, Memory Kanyera (22) with an axe in the face and ribs.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Sirani savagely attacked the complainant over the misuse of $50 and US$1.He tried to poison his wife by sprinkling temik poison in her relish, but she saw it and did not eat the food. Sirani then struck her twice with an axe, breaking two of her teeth in the process.Sirani disappeared into the dark after the attack.His wife was rushed to Madziva Hospital and a police report was filed. But Sirani was found unconscious in the bush and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.