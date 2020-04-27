Latest News Editor's Choice


Man dies trying to stop thief

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago
A Beatrice man died after he was run over by a truck while trying to stop the driver from getting away with stolen firewood.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

However, police sources said on April 28, one Madzimure and other villagers intended to block a truck from getting away with firewood at Walmer Farm in Beatrice.

Madzimure then jumped onto the passenger door and started wrestling with the driver for the car keys plugged on the ignition.

The driver accelerated and Madzimure fell onto the ground. He was run over by the rear wheel and died on the spot.

Source - The Standard

