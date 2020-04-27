Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

News / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has instructedTanzanian security forces to check the quality of kits after a paw paw fruit tested positive of the virus.According to Aljazeera, Magufuli described the kits as faulty after samples taken frojm the fruit and from a goat came out positive. The Tanzanian President made the remarks during an event in Chato in northwestern Tanzania on Sunday.The paper reported that samples taken from a goat and paw paw fruit were submitted to Tanzania's laboratory to test for the coronavirus, with the lab technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins.Samples from the pawpaw and the goat tested positive for COVID-19, the president said, adding this meant it was likely that some people were being tested positive when, in fact, they were not infected by the coronavirus."There is something happening. I said before we should not accept that every aid is meant to be good for this nation," Magufuli was quoted saying.Last month British media reported that testing kits destined for the United Kingdom, tested by a Luxembourg-based company, were found to be contaminated with the coronavirus itself,