Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

by Mandla Ndlovu
50 secs ago | Views
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has instructedTanzanian security forces to check the quality of kits after a paw paw fruit tested positive of the virus.

According to Aljazeera, Magufuli described the kits as faulty after samples taken frojm the fruit and from a goat came out positive. The Tanzanian President made the remarks during an event in Chato in northwestern Tanzania on Sunday.

The paper reported that samples taken from a goat and paw paw fruit were submitted to Tanzania's laboratory to test for the coronavirus, with the lab technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins.

Samples from the pawpaw and the goat tested positive for COVID-19, the president said, adding this meant it was likely that some people were being tested positive when, in fact, they were not infected by the coronavirus.

"There is something happening. I said before we should not accept that every aid is meant to be good for this nation," Magufuli was quoted saying.

Last month British media reported that testing kits destined for the United Kingdom, tested by a Luxembourg-based company, were found to be contaminated with the coronavirus itself,





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

6 hrs ago | 1924 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

6 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

8 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

8 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

11 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

11 hrs ago | 575 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy - ZimVigil

11 hrs ago | 869 Views

Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

12 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

12 hrs ago | 1943 Views

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

12 hrs ago | 1604 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

16 hrs ago | 1566 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3867 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

16 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

16 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

16 hrs ago | 1552 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

16 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

17 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Man killed over beer

17 hrs ago | 549 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

17 hrs ago | 137 Views

UK based 'nicest' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

17 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

17 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

17 hrs ago | 3450 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

17 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

17 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

17 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

17 hrs ago | 766 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 394 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

17 hrs ago | 404 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

17 hrs ago | 275 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

17 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

17 hrs ago | 206 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

17 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

17 hrs ago | 418 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

17 hrs ago | 428 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

17 hrs ago | 95 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

17 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

17 hrs ago | 89 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

17 hrs ago | 175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days