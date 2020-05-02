Latest News Editor's Choice


Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
A technical team is being set up to craft operational details of the $18 billion economic recovery, stimulus and social package aimed at reviving Zimbabwe's economic sectors affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Operational details, which will specify the criteria, institutional coordination and access points for the facilities, will be announced after the consultative processes.

The stimulus and rescue package, which constitutes nine percent of GDP, was announced by President Mnangagwa and cuts across all productive sectors so that they get the critical liquidity to kick-start their operations and protect jobs.

The biggest chunk of the package (72 percent) goes to reviving production and business and 28 percent is for further upgrades of health services, in addition to what has already been spent.



