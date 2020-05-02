Latest News Editor's Choice


Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

by Fanuel Chinowaita
1 hr ago | Views
Mutare based singer Hosia Chipanga denounced the increase of data and sms bundle during lockdown.

In a statement he posted today in the morning,  Chipanga argues that world leaders should know that people get information and entertainment through internet so there is no need to charge it but provide it freely.

Chipanga said in a statement, "Dear Customer. Please take note, bundle prices for Data & SMS will be reviewed effective 5 May 2020. Dial *143# to buy Data or *140# to buy SMS Bundles.).

"I dont know if iam still normal.  In the event that i am still normal,. then the World leaders are now abnormal. With their covid 19 to wipe out every human life on the planet, the World leaders if not leader have found reason in lockingdown nearely every human movements and means of production worldwide.

"While people are locked indoors the only way left for them to learn about the outside world, the covid havoc,  relatives and friends is only through the airwaves, radio television and the internet.

"In normal senses the airwaves and internet should have been freely opened to everybody  to accsess entertainment, information and communication during these perishing times.

"World leaders are still making huge profits selling data, airtime and airwaves from the covid19 victims on the planet.  When are they going to stop the loving and making of money ahead of loving the people? Instead of the people to just focus on Food these bad times they are made to also focus  on payments of information, communication and entertainment.

"MY DEAR LORD, DO YOU STILL EXIST,?

H. Chipanga."

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

