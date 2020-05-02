BVTA member produces reusable masks

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) member Lady Rose founder Nqobile Ndlovu is producing re-usable masks during the national lockdown period to help minimize the spread of the corona virus.BVTA in its report said Ndlovu is making re-usable masks that are reportedly to reduce the spread of the virus that has killed thousands of people in the world.Ndlovu told BVTA that his organization came up with the idea of producing re-usable masks to help people stay safe from contracting the virus.Ndlovu added that he uses 100 percent poly cotton material and the masks are safe for use especially when a person follows safety instructions."Considering that they are re-usable, I sell them at a nominal fee and as part of my social responsibility, I am also thinking of donating to my community as some can't afford to buy masks", said Ndlovu.The government of Zimbabwe has made wearing of homemade or surgical masks mandatory for every citizen leaving their home, under the relaxed lockdown conditions. It has also imposed stiffer penalties including prison sentences for those caught without masks outside their homes.Meanwhile, Lady Rose is also producing re-usable sanitary pads as a way of empowering women and girls.Ndlovu said that re-usable pads are less likely to cause cancer and they are more breathable.Lady Rose also focuses on teaching women and young girls to make their own re-usable pads.