More returnees released from quarantine

by Staff reporter
NINETEEN more Zimbabweans were released from the Mosi-oa-Tunya High School Covid-19 quarantine centre yesterday bringing to 34 the number of discharged people.

The Social Welfare Department which is responsible for the welfare of returning citizens, has partnered with the private sector to transport the released citizens to their various destinations countrywide.

A total of 121 voluntary returnees and deported Zimbabweans comprising 64 males and 57 females have been received by the facility since it was opened last month. Its carrying capacity is 100 people.

The Matabeleland North Covid-19 Provincial Taskforce said the number is being managed by releasing those that have completed the mandatory 21 days and tested negative for Covid-19. The citizens returned into the country through Kazungula and Victoria Falls borders from Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Cameroon and South Africa.

Matabeleland North Provincial Social Welfare Officer Mr Macnon Chirinzepi said more groceries especially for breakfast, toiletries, sanitary wear and detergents, as well as fuel are needed for the centre.
 
"The facility on Tuesday received eight more returnees to give a cumulative 121 people since the inception of the centre. Twelve people were discharged on Tuesday giving a cumulative figure of 34 being discharged. The capacity of the centre is 100 but concurrent inflows and discharges are allowing the capacity to be kept in check. Therefore, the current enrolment now stands at 87, being 42 females and 45 males," said Mr Chirinzepi.

The first group of 15 returnees was released over the weekend after completing 21 days. Buy a Brick Foundation and Rose of Charity offered transport to carry the returnees to their homes.

"We would like to thank Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo for donating 30x10kg mealie-meal on Tuesday courtesy of Lupane State University. We also would like to thank the Social Welfare head office for the purchase of a further 100kg of mealie-meal and 50kg beans for use at the centre. This adds to various other food and material things we have received from the private sector since the centre was opened," Mr Chirinzepi said.


Source - the herald

