78-yeer-old arrested for stocktheft

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 78-year-old man and his grandson have been arrested for allegedly stealing nine head of cattle from a farm in Gwanda. Cetshwayo Nyathi, his grandson Ndumiso Nyathi (28) and Sibangilizwe Ncube (42) all from Gwanda were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a stocktheft charge.They were remanded in custody to May 28.Representing the State, Miss Glenda Nare who opposed bail said the accused persons were facing a serious offence and could be a flight risk. She said there was overwhelming evidence pinning the trio to the offence as Ncube was intercepted while driving the cattle and he implicated his accomplices.Miss Nare said the old man and his grandson hatched a plan to steal cattle from Doelfontein Farm in Gwanda and they engaged Ncube's services to drive the animals to the old man's homestead."On 25 April Cetshwayo and Ndumiso hatched a plan to steal nine cattle belonging to three people from Doelfontein Farm. They went to the farm with Ncube and showed him the nine beasts which they wanted him to drive. They further took him to Silikwe area where he was supposed to deliver the cattle at Cetshwayo's homestead," she said."On 29 April Ncube drove the cattle from Doelfontein Farm and when he was in Nkashe Village while on his way to Silikwe area he was spotted by some villagers. The villagers confronted him and demanded to see a clearance letter giving him authority to be in possession of the animals. Ncube failed to produce any documents and the villagers apprehended him and led him to the police base."Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele commended villagers from Nkashe area for being on the alert and assisting police in apprehending the suspects. He urged members of the public to work with the police to ensure culprits are brought to book.Chief Insp Ndebele said the province recorded an increase in stocktheft cases during this time of the year as most farmers drive their cattle to grazing areas and leave then unattended.