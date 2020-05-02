Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

78-yeer-old arrested for stocktheft

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
A 78-year-old man and his grandson have been arrested for allegedly stealing nine head of cattle from a farm in Gwanda. Cetshwayo Nyathi, his grandson Ndumiso Nyathi (28) and Sibangilizwe Ncube (42) all from Gwanda were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a stocktheft charge.

 They were remanded in custody to May 28.

Representing the State, Miss Glenda Nare who opposed bail said the accused persons were facing a serious offence and could be a flight risk. She said there was overwhelming evidence pinning the trio to the offence as Ncube was intercepted while driving the cattle and he implicated his accomplices.

Miss Nare said the old man and his grandson hatched a plan to steal cattle from Doelfontein Farm in Gwanda and they engaged Ncube's services to drive the animals to the old man's homestead.

"On 25 April Cetshwayo and Ndumiso hatched a plan to steal nine cattle belonging to three people from Doelfontein Farm. They went to the farm with Ncube and showed him the nine beasts which they wanted him to drive. They further took him to Silikwe area where he was supposed to deliver the cattle at Cetshwayo's homestead," she said.

"On 29 April Ncube drove the cattle from Doelfontein Farm and when he was in Nkashe Village while on his way to Silikwe area he was spotted by some villagers. The villagers confronted him and demanded to see a clearance letter giving him authority to be in possession of the animals. Ncube failed to produce any documents and the villagers apprehended him and led him to the police base."

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele commended villagers from Nkashe area for being on the alert and assisting police in apprehending the suspects. He urged members of the public to work with the police to ensure culprits are brought to book.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the province recorded an increase in stocktheft cases during this time of the year as most farmers drive their cattle to grazing areas and leave then unattended.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

4 secs ago | 0 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

18 mins ago | 43 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

19 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

20 mins ago | 24 Views

Bucket seats for BF

20 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

21 mins ago | 18 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

22 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

23 mins ago | 13 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

23 mins ago | 16 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

5 hrs ago | 2878 Views

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 991 Views

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

6 hrs ago | 4720 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

8 hrs ago | 3844 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 746 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

8 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

9 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

9 hrs ago | 1632 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

9 hrs ago | 632 Views

Bosso coach quits

9 hrs ago | 906 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

10 hrs ago | 3452 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

10 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party

11 hrs ago | 2330 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

12 hrs ago | 4140 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

12 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

12 hrs ago | 4448 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

13 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

16 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

16 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

16 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

16 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

17 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

17 hrs ago | 1504 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

17 hrs ago | 988 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

17 hrs ago | 2310 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

17 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

17 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

17 hrs ago | 416 Views

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 325 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

17 hrs ago | 501 Views

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

17 hrs ago | 527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days