Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A 33-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Bulawayo following a high-speed chase after he stole cash and other valuables amounting to more than $27 000 from a car in the city centre.

Arnold Kuzakwenhamo (33) of Tshabalala suburb was injured when he jumped off a speeding gate away car when he realised his pursuer was getting close. He is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals under police guard while his accomplice who was driving the gate away car is still at large.

The incident occurred along George Silundika Street between 10th and 11th Avenues outside a popular drinking spot at around 4PM on Tuesday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said Kuzakwenhamo was assisting with investigations.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft from motor vehicle which occurred on May 5 at about 4PM in the central business district, Bulawayo. Complainant parked her motor vehicle at Bootleggers bottle store between 10th and 11th avenues. She left all doors and windows closed but not locked and went to speak to her husband who was seated in his motor vehicle," said Inspector Ncube.

He said the complainant had left her handbag containing a purse, sanitizer, diaries, and cash amounting to ZW$50, US$500, R600, a Samsung tablet and a laptop bag on the passenger seat of her car and Kuzakwenhamo grabbed the handbag. He then jumped into a white Mazda Familiar hatchback, registration number ABE 1257 which drove off at high speed.

Inspector Ncube said the complainant alerted her husband who gave a chase in his car. When Kuzakwenhamo realised his persuer was getting close, he jumped off the gateway car along Herbert Chitepo Street between Masotsha Ndlovu and Connaught avenues. He was seriously injured on both legs and back and was apprehended on the spot.

Inspector Ncube said the arrest of Kuzakwenhamo was likely to clear a number of theft from vehicle cases.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

78-yeer-old arrested for stocktheft

24 secs ago | 0 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

51 secs ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

18 mins ago | 43 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

19 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

20 mins ago | 24 Views

Bucket seats for BF

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

21 mins ago | 18 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

22 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

23 mins ago | 13 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

24 mins ago | 16 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

5 hrs ago | 2878 Views

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 991 Views

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

6 hrs ago | 4720 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

8 hrs ago | 3844 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 746 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

8 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

9 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

9 hrs ago | 1632 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

9 hrs ago | 632 Views

Bosso coach quits

9 hrs ago | 906 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

10 hrs ago | 3452 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

10 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party

11 hrs ago | 2330 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

12 hrs ago | 4140 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

12 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

12 hrs ago | 4448 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

13 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

16 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

16 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

16 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

16 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

17 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

17 hrs ago | 1504 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

17 hrs ago | 988 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

17 hrs ago | 2310 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

17 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

17 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

17 hrs ago | 416 Views

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 325 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

17 hrs ago | 501 Views

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

17 hrs ago | 527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days