Chamisa's MPs meet to discuss future

by Staff reporter
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance parliamentary caucus is set to meet in Harare on Monday for a crisis meeting to map the way forward following the shock expulsion of four party legislators by the Speaker of Parliament last Tuesday.

The expelled MPs are Charlton Hwende, party secretary-general and Kuwadzana MP; Prosper Mutseyami, Chikanga/Dangamvura; the party's national chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo; and Senator Lilian Timveous.

This follows a letter that reinstated MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Parliament recalling the four legislators.

However, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka in an interview confirmed that the parliamentary caucus would meet Monday to map the way forward.

"The caucus itself is solid and united behind the people's President, Nelson Chamisa and I know they (MPs) are meeting Monday to decide on the future of opposition parliamentarians in the National Assembly," he said.

Tamborinyoka said the party was also in marathon meetings following the expulsion of the MPs with other relevant stakeholders.

"We are engaging everyone, the MPs themselves, and the relevant party organs. I am certain that the MDC Alliance MPs are true party cadres who will not drink from this poisoned Zanu-PF chalice.

"I doubt if there is anyone who will join these Zanu-PF surrogates," he said dispelling reports that some MPs are willing to dump the MDC Alliance and join the MDC-T to save their political careers.

Senior MDC Alliance officials have described the expulsions of its MPs as part of a broader plot by State President and Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to destabilise the operations of the main opposition party in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

