Highlanders coach faces salary cut

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have engaged technical manager, Mark Harrison with a view to slash his salary until football activities resume.

The local Premiership season is yet to kick off following measures implemented by Government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic that stopped sporting activities around the world.

The season had been scheduled to start at the end of March but only the Castle Challenge Cup was played before Government banned gatherings of over 100 and then implemented a lockdown that saw citizens staying at home. When their former coach Hendrik Pieter De Jongh came in last year, his salary was said to be US$4 000 a month, but Harrison's earnings have not been made public.

Sources at the club said they have been hit hard by lack of activity as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic and benefactors who were paying Harrison's salary were also feeling the pinch. The sources said the funders felt it was futile for Harrison to be getting full pay with the season on hold while they are also facing reduced income from their businesses.

"The trend worldwide is that clubs are feeling the pinch and already in Europe we have seen many clubs approaching their staff including coaches and players seeking to effect salary cuts during this period when they are not accruing any income.

"Economies are stuttering all over the world with sport being on hold and we have not been spared," said the source.

Highlanders chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed they had engaged their sponsors and Harrison, adding that they are not in position to comment further.

"It's a difficult period for everyone and we have not been spared by the effects of Covid-19 as the halting of the football season affected us. We are continually engaging our sponsors as we try to see how we can come out of this in the best condition.

"Salary cuts are taking place all over the world, with top clubs in Europe implementing them as a survival strategy so we are also looking at what we can do in order to ensure the survival of the club during these trying times," he said.

Bosso had accepted an offer from a group of members and supporters to pay the technical manager on their behalf while NetOne their principal sponsor has been taking care of the salaries of other technical staff, players and some office staff among part of the sponsorship package.

Source - sundaymail

