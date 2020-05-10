Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso players, coaches yet to receive April salaries

by Staff reporter
10 May 2020 at 07:31hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS players as well as coaches whose salaries are paid through the NetOne sponsorship are yet to receive their dues for April amid reports that the mobile network operator will stop its liason with the club at the end of July.

According to a reliable source, NetOne notified Highlanders that they were terminating the agreement by means of a three months' notice.

Besides Highlanders, NetOne sponsor Caps United and Black Rhinos.

NetOne have since 2018 been bankrolling the salaries of the players as well as coaches at Highlanders and Caps United. The mobile network operator gave incentives to the two clubs to strive for excellence and also providing them with kits.

"NetOne are terminating the sponsorship now, they have given Highlanders a three months' notice of termination according to the contract,'' the source said.

Highlanders players as well as coaches whose salaries come from the NetOne sponsorship package have not yet been paid for April. They last got remuneration for March. It is said that they were promised that their salaries were coming last week but nothing has come yet.

"Highlanders players and coaches are yet to receive their salaries, things are not looking good. They were promised that the salaries were coming midweek but nothing came,'' said another source.

Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer referred all questions to NetOne spokesperson Eldrette Shereni who had not responded to questions from this publication at the time of going to print.

Last year, Highlanders received a total of $2 201 172 from their NetOne sponsorship and a further $234 316 from Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance.

NetOne and Highlanders first entered into a one-year deal in 2018 before the two parties signed a three-year contract last year.

NetOne have shifted their attention to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. NetOne recently collaborated with TelOne in the fight against Covid-19 with a joint contribution of $10 million to fund immediate and medium term needs such as personal protective equipment, drilling and installation of boreholes, medical equipment as well as adoption and refurbishment of hospital wards.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Zimbabwe top artists release Coronavirus song

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa guns for Vice Presidency?

40 mins ago | 378 Views

List of 129 returning fugitives

3 hrs ago | 2114 Views

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

3 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Push to stop by-elections

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Fuel queues resurface

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Police profile 129 returning fugitives

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

MDC veterans back Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

12 hrs ago | 4652 Views

PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

13 hrs ago | 4269 Views

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

15 hrs ago | 5169 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

15 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

15 hrs ago | 2964 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

16 hrs ago | 5609 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

16 hrs ago | 5170 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

17 hrs ago | 4024 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

17 hrs ago | 4282 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

18 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

18 hrs ago | 3731 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

18 hrs ago | 1065 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1857 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

18 hrs ago | 1041 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

18 hrs ago | 335 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

18 hrs ago | 4083 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

19 hrs ago | 846 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

19 hrs ago | 601 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 1838 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chamisa ready for war

19 hrs ago | 1940 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days