Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to get new bank notes soon

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will introduce a new set of higher denomination bank notes over the next few weeks to increase physical money supply and curb prevailing cash shortages.

Authorities have given the greenlight for the introduction of $10 and $20 bank notes worth close to $600 million. The money will be drip-fed into circulation beginning this quarter. Currently, around $1,4 billion in cash is circulating. The new notes are expected to take the total to $2 billion.

Designs for the new denominations have already been approved and printing of the new notes is underway. Zimbabwe has $2 and $5 notes and coins, which make cash transactions cumbersome, with small transactions now requiring huge wads of notes and coins due to high inflation.

Cash shortages have resulted in long queues at banks, spawning a thriving illegal cash market where huge premiums of up to 40 percent are charged to convert electronic money into cash. In addition, cash shortages have led to the creation of a multi-tier pricing system, where prices of a single product differ depending on the customer's mode of payment.

Authorities believe that the new notes will enhance convenience to the transacting public and eliminate the illegal cash market. Member of the RBZ Monetary Policy Committee Mr Eddie Cross told our Harare Bureau that an announcement of the new notes was imminent.

"The plans are far advanced and higher denomination notes will be made available to the public sometime later this month. The Reserve Bank will make the announcement. They (the notes) are being printed and the appropriate date will be announced soon. We had a meeting yesterday of the MPC and the Governor confirmed to us that the rollout will be in stages so it won't be a full range of notes initially, but it will only be higher denomination notes."

He said banks will be required to exchange their electronic balances for physical cash to ensure that no new money is created.

RBZ deputy governor, Dr Khuphukile Mlambo, refused to disclose the rollout plan, saying it was "sensitive".

"That is a very sensitive issue . . . I cannot comment on it either way because I am working from Bulawayo these days," said Dr Mlambo. RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya, did not respond to questions from our Harare Bureau.

Soiled notes, said Mr Cross, will be removed from circulation as the new notes are introduced onto the market.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ekusileni Hospital not yet a Covid-19 isolation facility

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa's rivals in disarray

2 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Botswana, Zimbabwe relations are an embarrassment

2 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Ugly fight for MDC property ensues

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Chamisa's councillors defy Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

Returnees stuck in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 1236 Views

6 torture cops fail to appear in court

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Judge's 'murderous' son granted bail

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Second-hand clothes ban sparks outrage

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

A new voice in the face of the old guard

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthuli Ncube thoroughly disgraced himself!

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Call for mass resignations of MDC-Alliance MPs: Will it work?

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

'$18 billion stimulus to stoke inflation'

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Musona's mega salary revealed

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

MDC's ex-Zaka MP hits out at Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Producer laments high level of corruption at radio stations

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Buyanga responds to the arrest of RG Masango

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gweru water woes mount

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

BCC to build water kiosks

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimta emphasises need for social distancing in schools

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators get free frequencies

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo resumes Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Covid-19: An alliance of the opposites

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe returnees top 3 000

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bosso players, coaches yet to receive April salaries

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Online lessons fees illegal, says Govt

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Lockdown Cowdray Park police assault case postponed

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Highlanders coach faces salary cut

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Councillors to decide on Egodini

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zacc has made significant headway

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Reality check on Parliamentary recall

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Gen Mujuru heroism beyond reproach

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Agent lines land Econet workers in trouble

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sikhala ordered to vacate his parliamentary seat immediately if he is serious about resigning

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Potraz moves to reduce data costs

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Sue China for Covid-19, I dare you!

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

MDC: Uphold rule of law, constitutionalism

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Victoria Falls councillors sucked into Chamisa, Mwonzora fight

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Advocate Thabani Mpofu is failing the MDC-Alliance dismally! I should be forgiven if I say he is an implant

14 hrs ago | 5041 Views

Man kills wife flees

15 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Machete weilding man robs US2

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Should men and boys be included in menstruation discourses?

18 hrs ago | 1139 Views

South Africa deports 476 Zimbabwean prisoners

19 hrs ago | 7214 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet sends message to DRC President

20 hrs ago | 4026 Views

COVID-19: President Museveni turns to God

21 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Latest on foreigners working in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 17895 Views

Jacob Zuma's family declares war

21 hrs ago | 4589 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days