MDC Youth Assembly Condemns Illegal Arrest Of Our Youth Leaders

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

The MDC Youth Assembly condemns in strongest terms the illegal arrest of National Vice Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, Deputy Organ Netsai Marova and Secretary for Policy and Research, Hon Joana Mamombe.MDC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said the trio are currently illegally held in custody at Harare Central Police Station."As usual the police are still to place charges on the trio. It is clear that the corrupt, illegitimate and failed Emmerson Mnangagwa regime has engaged the panic gear hence these unjustified arrests," he said."As an Assembly, we are not going to be intimidated in our resolve to pursue the National Democratic Agenda. We declare and demand for the unconditional release of our leaders. Either the rogue regime release our leaders or face retribution from angry and hungry masses. Enough is enough!".