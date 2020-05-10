Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC Youth Assembly Condemns Illegal Arrest Of Our Youth Leaders

by Stephen Jakes
34 secs ago | Views
The MDC Youth Assembly condemns in strongest terms the illegal arrest of National Vice Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, Deputy Organ Netsai Marova and Secretary for Policy and Research, Hon Joana Mamombe.

MDC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said the trio are currently illegally held in custody at Harare Central Police Station.

"As usual the police are still to place charges on the trio. It is clear that the corrupt, illegitimate and failed Emmerson Mnangagwa regime has engaged the panic gear hence these unjustified arrests," he said.

"As an Assembly, we are not going to be intimidated in our resolve to pursue the National Democratic Agenda. We declare and demand for the unconditional release of our leaders. Either the rogue regime release our leaders or face retribution from angry and hungry masses. Enough is enough!".

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

49 mins ago | 71 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

1 hr ago | 1101 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

2 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

2 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

3 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

3 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

6 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

7 hrs ago | 843 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

7 hrs ago | 3433 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

7 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

7 hrs ago | 3232 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

7 hrs ago | 3781 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

7 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

7 hrs ago | 571 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

8 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

8 hrs ago | 798 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

8 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

8 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

8 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

8 hrs ago | 4715 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

8 hrs ago | 977 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

8 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

8 hrs ago | 1486 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

17 hrs ago | 9870 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

21 hrs ago | 1859 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

21 hrs ago | 4883 Views

Zanu PF official expelled

22 hrs ago | 5244 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

22 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

22 hrs ago | 3502 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

22 hrs ago | 8521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days