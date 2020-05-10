Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The stand-off between Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi manifests rising factionalism in the ruling party.This comes after Mutodi wrote a letter to Moyo, accusing the Foreign Affairs minister of acting like a prime minister and how his public statement chastising Mutodi over his comments on Tanzania could have been sufficiently dealt with by diplomatic correspondence with the Tanzanian Embassy.Analysts believe that it was a sign of escalating factionalism in Zanu PF and Government and that President Mnangagwa has to nip it in the bud before it escalates.A war of words has erupted between Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo and Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi over a diplomatic gaffe by the latter who publicly criticised Tanzanian President John Magufuli's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the east African country.Mutodi accused Moyo of behaving like a superior minister or prime minister, hours after Moyo publicly censured him on national television over his comments criticising Tanzania's response to the deadly coronavirus.