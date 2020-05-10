Latest News Editor's Choice


MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
After a cheeky front page comment, where they declare that they won't be bullied by MDC officials who claim they are captured, MDC legislators have openly revolted against Nelson Chamisa's directive to disengage from parliamentary business after attending portfolio committee meetings.

Three MPs Peter Moyo, (Southerton), David Tekeshe (Makoni Central) and Winnie Kanguni (Sunningdale), attended the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Parliamentary Committee in defiance of the directive.

Moyo and Tekeshe confirmed defying the party directive saying there was no consultation when the decision to disengage was reached.

The MPs talk about the decision being made out of emotions and that they would not give in to mob psychology.

Deputy secretary-general of the party Jameson Timba said the party would decide the fate of the three MPs and others who defy the directive when the national council meets.

Source - Daily News

