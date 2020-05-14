Latest News Editor's Choice


Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

FORMER Zanu-PF secretary for youth affairs and politburo member, Absolom Sikhosana has been described as a humble politician.

Sikhosana (71) died yesterday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, in a message posted on the party's website, described Sikhosana as an unflinching, disciplined and dedicated cadre.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Daniel McKenzie Ncube described the late Sikhosana as a "real human being."

Former Harare mayor Muchadeyi Masunda also paid tribute to Sikhosana.

"Absalom Sikhosana will probably go down in history as arguably the longest serving and oldest as well as fiercely loyal youth league secretary of any nationalistic party in Africa," Masunda said.

"My sincere condolences go to his widow, children and grandchildren."

Most Popular In 7 Days