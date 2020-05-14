Latest News Editor's Choice


Man breaks into cop's car

A Bulawayo man has been arrested on charges of breaking into a police officer's vehicle and stealing property worth $71 850.

David Matika (31) was not asked to plead to theft from a motor vehicle charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure and was remanded to May 28 on $500 bail.

Prosecutors said on December 6, 2019, Shingirai Zengeni (37) parked his Toyota Hilux vehicle at a pharmacy along robert Mugabe street.

He secured the vehicle by closing windows and locking all the doors.

Matika allegedly used an unknown object to open the vehicle and stole a brown leather bag containing a 13 inch silver Apple Macbook and a black pouch bag containing a Canon camera, which was placed behind the driver's seat.

It was discovered that one Thomas Rudziva (30) from Makokoba, had bought an external hard drive from Felix Matika (25) of Lobengula.

Felix was arrested and confessed that he bought the hard drive from his brother David.

the standard

