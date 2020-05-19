Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni will tomorrow received donations for the fight against Covid 19 at the Large City Hall.According to the notice, the Mayor will be receiving donations at 12 noon at the Large City Hall Foyer."The donations are as follows; 1-Econet COVID19 Donations. Higherlife Foundation, a social investment arm of ECONET Wireless will be handing overPPE for use by frontline responders in the health system," reads the notice."The PPE donation includes PVC Overalls, PVC Aprons, Over Shoes, PVC Gloves, Goggle, N 95 Face Masks, latex gloves and disposable surgical masks. Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo has been identified as a recipient of some of the PPE.""Youth Alliance for Safer Cities (YASC). This is a consortium of youth-led organisations and groups whose main focus is to make cities safe by engaging and supporting local authorities to value and work with youth. The organisation has recently become an official partner in the Plan International's Safe and Inclusive Cities project," the notice further states."In that regard, YASC wishes to support BCC with 2 water tanks to be placed at Pumula North and Hydepark youth centres respectively this week."ZAPU Europe will be donating products as follows: hand gels, dishwashing liquid soaps, multi-purpose disinfectants and laundry bar soaps.