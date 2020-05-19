Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni will tomorrow received donations for the fight against Covid 19 at the Large City Hall.

According to the notice, the Mayor will be receiving donations at 12 noon at the Large City Hall Foyer.

"The donations are as follows; 1-Econet COVID19 Donations. Higherlife Foundation, a social investment arm of ECONET Wireless will be handing over
PPE for use by frontline responders in the health system," reads the notice.

"The PPE donation includes PVC Overalls, PVC Aprons, Over Shoes, PVC Gloves,  Goggle, N 95 Face Masks,  latex gloves and disposable surgical masks. Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo has been identified as a recipient of some of the PPE."

"Youth Alliance for Safer Cities (YASC). This is a consortium of youth-led organisations and groups whose main focus is to make cities safe by engaging and supporting local authorities to value and work with youth. The organisation has recently become an official partner in the Plan International's Safe and Inclusive Cities project," the notice further states.

"In that regard, YASC wishes to support BCC with 2 water tanks to be placed at  Pumula North and Hydepark youth centres respectively this week."

ZAPU Europe will be donating products as follows: hand gels, dishwashing liquid soaps, multi-purpose disinfectants and laundry bar soaps.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

26 mins ago | 211 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

44 mins ago | 507 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

58 mins ago | 130 Views

NANGO moots coordinating committees

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Police have so far arrested 35 638 people for violating lockdown

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Farmer axes man for linking him in a love triangle

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mutodi to feature Awilo Longomba's Rhumba album

3 hrs ago | 1582 Views

PROPHECY: Zambia 2021 election results revealed

4 hrs ago | 1838 Views

'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

4 hrs ago | 1941 Views

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

5 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Embarrassed Mnangagwa's regime must stop illegal arrests of youth leaders!

5 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

5 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Zimbabwe's eased lockdown is a lockdown no-more?

6 hrs ago | 2175 Views

'George Charamba, Mutodi plotted to remove Mnangagwa'

6 hrs ago | 6822 Views

NGOs react to lockdown extension

7 hrs ago | 1611 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

9 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

9 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6299 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

9 hrs ago | 5063 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

9 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

9 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

9 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

9 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

9 hrs ago | 913 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

9 hrs ago | 1265 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

9 hrs ago | 875 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

9 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

10 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

10 hrs ago | 1219 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

10 hrs ago | 3858 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

10 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 1583 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

10 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

10 hrs ago | 545 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

10 hrs ago | 1366 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

17 hrs ago | 4451 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

19 hrs ago | 15915 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

19 hrs ago | 1683 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days