Man up for stealing floor polish

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A MAN from Bulawayo's Mzilikazi suburb stole 400ml of Chitaitai floor care polish worth $158 from Choppies supermarket down town.Jabulani Moyo (33) pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure.The magistrate fined him $500 with an option of 30 days in jail if he failed to pay.The court was told that on May 18, Moyo entered Choppies supermarket down town along Herbert Chitepo Street between 8and 9th Avenue pretending to be shopping like any other customers.It is the state case that Moyo was seen on the camera forcefully inserting 400ml of Chitaitai floor care polish inside his trousers.Moyo was searched by security personnel at the exit point and Chitaitai floor care polish was recovered which led to his arrest.The value of the stolen property is $158 and was recovered.