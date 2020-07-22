Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tajamuka urges locals to throng court in support of Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2020 at 08:44hrs | Views
FIREBRAND pressure group, Tajamuka/Sesijikile has urged Zimbabweans to throng the Harare Magistrates' Court this Wednesday to demand the unconditional freeing of whistle blowing journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

The two were arrested separately on Monday and face accusations of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Chin'ono has unsettled authorities through his fearless use of his social media pages to expose massive corruption by the under-fire Harare administration while Ngarivhume is the organiser of the July 31 protests against corruption.

Tajamuka, a pressure group that has also centred its activities around demands for government accountability, on Tuesday held a night vigil in Harare, later posting a video which urged locals to throng court.

However, this could prove almost impossible for Zimbabweans after Mnangagwa Tuesday night barred locals from travelling any far from their homes as he moved to tighten the country's lockdown regulations.

Mnangagwa also imposed a night curfew for locals amid signs he could be using the lockdown excuse to stave off looming resistance against his faltering administration.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

52 mins ago | 513 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 870 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9173 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13581 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5004 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1044 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5104 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2250 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3131 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9003 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5931 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10503 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9179 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7939 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9496 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days