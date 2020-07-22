Police warn instigators of disobedience

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The police have warned people who have been using social media to incite members of the security forces to disregard lawful orders and commands given by their superiors, saying they will be prosecuted.In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the culprits were using foreign registered cellphone lines to post their messages on social media platforms such as WhatsApp."The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service have noted with concern recent social media postings urging members to disregard lawful orders, commands and instructions given by their commanders while performing duty," said Asst Comm Nyathi."The unsolicited messages are meant to cause alarm, despondency and divide the security services in the performance of their constitutional responsibilities. While investigations are in progress, the security services are, therefore, strongly warning these dubious characters who are even using cell-phone numbers with foreign codes to peddle hatred and incite violence among Zimbabweans."Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the security service to remain resolute and be exemplary while executing their duties."At the same time, we urge security service members to be exemplary as they conduct their duties and comply with all Covid-19 measures put in place by the Government for the health and safety of all,'' he said.Asst Comm Nyathi called on the public to remain peaceful and report anyone with intentions to cause chaos in the country."On the other hand, the public is implored to remain peaceful, law abiding and report anyone who harbours intentions of causing chaos in the country to the law enforcement agencies," he said.