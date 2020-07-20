Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is working on a supplementary budget for road authorities following the recent increase in tariffs, board chairman Engineer Michael Madanha has said.

Tolling tariffs have been pushed up to $45 from $10 for light motor vehicles and the improvement of road infrastructure is now being prioritised.

The Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway will get the biggest chunk of the funds to enable its rehabilitation.

"Since we have increased our (tolling) tariffs, it means we are going to collect more money than what was budgeted at the beginning of the year, so we are going to come up with a supplementary budget and this will obviously benefit every road authority," said Eng Madanha.

The supplementary budget is expected to be ready next month.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development is on a tour of most tollgates in the country.

It had a brief stopover at the 22 Miles toll plaza in Mutare yesterday to have an appreciation how the system at the tollgate works.

At this tollgate along the Mutare-Masvingo Highway, Zinara is reportedly losing potential revenue through an illegal bypass that goes though the field of a man identified as Padhina Dzumbira.

At the illegal bypass, the man is charging motorists varying sums of money which are below those gazetted by Zinara.

The man denied the parliamentarians access through the bypass.

Some lawmakers tried to remove a wooden boom gate erected, but the man verbally assaulted MPs.

"This is my farm and you do not have a right to enter the premises, I am now calling the Lands Commissioner," he ranted.

Shurugwi North MP, Robson Nyathi, who was leading the Portfolio Committee, said they will take the matter up.

"What is happening is illegal and we are going to raise our concern with the relevant authorities. We also want to find out the identity of the Lands Commissioner where he gets his power," said Nyathi.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

60 mins ago | 260 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

60 mins ago | 190 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

1 hr ago | 130 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

1 hr ago | 138 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

6 hrs ago | 2160 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

6 hrs ago | 3023 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

6 hrs ago | 2379 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

9 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

9 hrs ago | 7286 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

10 hrs ago | 3597 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

10 hrs ago | 734 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

11 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

11 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

11 hrs ago | 5976 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

12 hrs ago | 4092 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

13 hrs ago | 6090 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

13 hrs ago | 8769 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 2579 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

23 hrs ago | 1317 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days