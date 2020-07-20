Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A VICTORIA Falls man who used a piece of hosepipe and stick to assault his girlfriend after he discovered that she was cheating on him has been fined $1 000 for domestic violence.Praymore Tshuma (24) of Chinotimba suburb assaulted his girlfriend Ms Providence Mudenda aged 21 when the two had a misunderstanding at her place of residence in the same suburb over an alleged affair she had with another man.Tshuma pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene.The magistrate fined him $1 000 or two months in jail in default.In addition, Tshuma, who is employed as a builder, was sentenced to two months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not within that period commit an offence involving domestic violence.He was given up to next week Friday to pay the fine.The magistrate said she had considered that the complainant was not seriously injured despite sustaining a swollen face and arm."The court considered that the injuries were not serious. However, in aggravation the manner in which you assaulted the complainant by beating her up with various objects makes your moral blameworthiness high," said the magistrate.A medical report stated that Ms Mudenda's injuries were caused by assault with a hard object.Tshuma told the court that he got angry when he discovered his girlfriend's infidelity leading to a misunderstanding between the two.He however said he only slapped her.Prosecuting Mrs Sithabile Daka-Mungombe said Tshuma beat up the complainant at her place of residence."On the 9th day of July and at a her house in Chinotimba, the complainant and accused had a misunderstanding over the complainant's infidelity."The accused person then hit the complainant with a stick, hosepipe and fists all over the body," said the prosecutor.Ms Mudenda reported the matter to the police leading to Tshuma's arrest.She was referred to Victoria Falls Hospital where she was treated and discharged.