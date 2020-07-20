Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo said he was now planning to launch his hard-hitting book Excelgate online after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration blocked the book launch in Harare last year.In a virtual interview with journalist Zenzele Ndebele on Tuesday, Moyo said plans were afoot to launch the book online soon."We had problems launching the book. They stopped it, then COVID-19 came up. But bad experiences also turned to yield good opportunities. We now have learnt that you don't have to worry about some Gukurahundist people blocking your launch in Harare," Moyo said.The former Zanu-PF politburo member, who went into self-imposed exile after the 2017 coup, said technology had made the launch of the book easy and the dates of the book launch would be out soon."You can launch on the Zoom meeting ... it's now possible to launch the book properly. SAPES is working with its partners to launch the book properly. I think we should have some dates by sometime next week," he added."The book tells a story that needs to be heard about how the people who used the military to grab power in 2017, used the power that they had grabbed to steal the election in 2018," Moyo said.