Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance is yet to finalise an audit into its finances several months after announcing it had commenced the exercise following reports that $2 million was embezzled from the opposition party's coffers in 2019.Early this year, the MDC Alliance said it had hired independent auditors for the exercise to look into the alleged scam.MDC Alliance treasurer-general David Coltart yesterday told NewsDay that the opposition party had resumed auditing its finances after the process stalled due to financial constraints."This is the same audit that we started in January. We were not able to continue with the audit as the government did not pay us the money due to the party. The audit is now on course," Coltart said.Recently, the government gave MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe $7 492 500 which was meant to benefit the MDC Alliance under the Political Parties Finance Act.The MDC Alliance had approached the courts to stop disbursement of the funds to Khupe as they fought for control of the opposition party formed in 1999.Under the Political Parties Finance Act, each political party that receives 5% of the vote in an election is entitled to State funds.In 2019, the MDC Alliance also received millions under the same Act but reports later energed that the money had been siphoned from the party.Coltart said the party had nothing to hide."We have engaged a Zimbabwean firm to do the audit because these are public funds. We have stated that we are a party of excellence and we wish to restore good governance; and so we have to start by setting a good example subjecting our accounts to an audit by private chartered accountants," Coltart said."This is not a statutory requirement but a demonstration of our commitment to transparency."Reports of alleged embezzlement of party funds and other assets in the opposition are not new. Zanu-PF has also not been spared the same accusations, with reports of top officials accused of creaming the ruling party of its assets.Corruption in the public and private sectors is endemic in the country. According to Transparency International-Zimbabwe, the country loses as much as US$2 billion annually to graft.