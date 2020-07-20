Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has added his voice in support of arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and fellow opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

The two are currently incarcerated for attempting to incite public violence after calling out President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his cronies for corruption.

They are also accused of encouraging citizens to join the 31 July demonstration against high-level corruption.

"The government must act against corruption and not harass and arrest those who speak or act against corruption," said Mwonzora in a tweet that invited negative reaction from users with apparent sympathies to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora is among allies to interim MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe currently embroiled in a bitter fight for control of the country's main opposition with Chamisa.

Khupe was granted interim leadership of the party by the courts after the MDC leadership wrangle spilled into the courts.

However, MDC-T has taken a position it will not be part of the July 31 protests organised by opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume with the backing of MDC Alliance.

MDC-T has accused the Chamisa led rivals of organising the July 31 protest to try and sabotage a party congress meant elect a substantive leader.

Source - newzimbabwe

