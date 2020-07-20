Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZEC readies for next elections

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ELECTORAL activities will soon commence under strict Covid-19 guidelines crafted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to allow for safe resumption of elections, The Sunday Mail has gathered.

The new Covid-19 Policy on Electoral Activities will include mandatory temperature checks for voters, sanitisation of participants, equipment and election material, and social distancing. ZEC has adopted a final draft of the guidelines following a consultative process with stakeholders.

The elections management body suspended all electoral activities indefinitely following the imposition of the national lockdown in March.

The lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, including social distancing rules and restrictions on public gatherings, made free, fair and transparent elections impossible, according to ZEC.

The guidelines will be unveiled soon.

"The commission is indeed engaged in the process of developing a Covid-19 Policy on Electoral Activities mainly to guide its operations during this lockdown period," said ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana.

"This stems from the realisation that the pandemic may be with the world for some time to come against the backdrop of the constitutional mandate of the commission to conduct elections. There is, therefore, need to maintain that balance through the development of appropriate policy guidelines that conform to current Covid-19 lockdown measures."

Mr Silaigwana said the guidelines also cover voter registration, voter education and election day operational procedures.

"In summary, this policy outlines guidelines that all electoral stakeholders (the electorate, political players, media, observers, electoral officers) should observe in order to enhance public safety during the conduct of elections," he said.

"There should, for instance, be normal temperature checks sanitisation of participants, equipment and election material social distancing and such other measures aimed at reducing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"The electoral processes covered in this policy include voter registration, voter education, nomination court, conduct of poll and other administrative activities."

Mr Silaigwana said the policy will not substitute the electoral law but is a facilitative framework on how the commission should conduct its processes under a pandemic environment within the confines of the current legal framework. In a statement announcing the suspension, ZEC said: "All by-elections and other electoral activities have been suspended till further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commission is taking precautionary measures to protect its employees and the general public from the pandemic."

Several by-elections have been postponed owing to the suspension of electoral activities.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers now the least paid civil servants

56 mins ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa snaps as July 31 beckons

58 mins ago | 644 Views

Chamisa's party in ambitious campaign

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown is clumsy, weird

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Why I am standing with Hopewell Chin'ono

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe telecom operators get forex greenlight

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Was the shutting down of mobile money, ZSE a necessary evil?

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Thomas Mapfumo raps Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Tilda Moyo leaving Star FM?

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Police boss sucked into bloody mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Daring suspect tries to disarm detectives

1 hr ago | 132 Views

NGO plans Africa's self-determination, sovereign development programmes to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Cop charged for head-butting driver

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Cop force marches boss at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Gwekwerere reveals agony under Gorowa

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Police tighten checkpoint screening

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Maid assaults employer with pot after being warned of wasting food

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa losing the plot

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Govt body in vehicle scam

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Misa Zimbabwe blocks police raid on Econet

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zim govt exposed, again, for its frivolous and unsubstantiated accusations of activists being Western-sponsored illegal regime c

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo's Covid-19 hotspot suburbs revealed

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Khupe seeks to consolidate power

1 hr ago | 163 Views

NRZ expects to fail to achieve target again

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans companies want to trade in Rand

1 hr ago | 100 Views

3 300 Zimbabweans in SA apply for food assistance

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Farm mechanisation scandal must be investigated: ZAPU

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns US against interference?

1 hr ago | 66 Views

James Makamba eyes huge comeback

1 hr ago | 141 Views

July 31 will definitely come

1 hr ago | 151 Views

UZ investigates fake documents ring

1 hr ago | 132 Views

AUDIO: Bulawayo son Boy Nino features South Africa's Emtee in new track

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'General Chiwenga did not want a coup against Mugabe'

4 hrs ago | 4760 Views

Man jailed 9 years for stock theft

14 hrs ago | 1386 Views

'America riles confrontational politics in Zimbabwe,' says Charamba - how so, by insisting on free elections

14 hrs ago | 2063 Views

FUNDRAISER: Appeal for donations to build Mathonisa primary school

15 hrs ago | 978 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans walk into South Africa to buy medication

16 hrs ago | 3491 Views

'Chin'ono arrested for subversion not whistle blowing '

16 hrs ago | 2123 Views

6 die in horror crash

16 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Man kills brother in a domestic dispute

17 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Full list of Army and CIO bosses who benefitted from the Farm Mechanization scandal

19 hrs ago | 7311 Views

Find some tricky way to find play poker online

20 hrs ago | 240 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo man collapses and dies in the CBD

22 hrs ago | 7491 Views

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

22 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

23 hrs ago | 9511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days