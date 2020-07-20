Misa Zimbabwe blocks police raid on Econet

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
The High Court has interdicted Econet from complying with a police warrant to seize information on the mobile phone operator's transactions on the Econet platform.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted the provisional order on Friday in favour of Misa Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Human Rights association (ZimRights).

Advocate Choice Damiso, accompanied by Advocate Mapuranga, instructed by lawyer Chris Mhike of Atherstone and Cook, appeared for the applicants.

Econet was cited as the fourth respondent in the application.

The other respondents were the minister of Home affairs (first respondent), Police commissioner-general (second respondent), Detective inspector Mkhululi Nyoni (third respondent), Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory authority of Zimbabwe (fifth respondent) and the Reserve bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) as the sixth correspondent.

However, Mhike instructed Damiso to withdraw the application against the RBZ with no order as to costs.

Source - the standard

