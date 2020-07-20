Cop charged for head-butting driver

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A POLICE officer from Bulawayo's Mzilikazi police station appeared in court facing charges of assaulting a Nyaradzo Funeral Services driver, who was picking up mourners at Ross Camp.Aleck Tungwarara (38) was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya last week.Tungwarara was remanded out of custody to July 28.Prosecutors on July 8 at around 4pm, Sikhulekile Sibanda (45), who was driving a Nyaradzo Funeral Services bus, went to collect mourners at Blue Lamp Hall at Ross Camp.