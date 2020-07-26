Herbert Murerwa, Biata Nyamupinga eye Parly return

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Finance minister Herbert Murerwa and ex-legislator Biata Nyamupinga are tipped for the Goromonzi South seat if the incumbent Energy Mutodi is expelled from the party.Mutodi was dismissed as deputy Media Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister in May for making undiplomatic remarks on how Tanzania's President John Magufuli had responded to Covid-19 outbreak as compared to what President Emmerson Mnangagwa had done.He was suspended to carry out party activities in his constituency.In Chivi South, ex-legislator Mafios Vutete is shoo-in to replace Killer Zivhu who was expelled from the party last month.Business Times heard this week that political manoeuvring has started in Mashonaland East after the province recommended the expulsion of Mutodi.Murerwa is tipped to replace Mutodi and has been working in the province in the past years.Another dark horse who can make a political comeback is former MP Nyamupinga who was expelled for having been associated with the G40 cabal.The suspension was lifted and was readmitted into the party.Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said the party had received reports of the recommendation from the provinces and had taken appropriate action in dealing with the Masvingo Province resulting in the expulsion of Zivhu and was still seized with the matter of Mashonaland East province."The party is aware of all political developments taking place in the provinces including recommendations. We shall be dealing with the matter at the appropriate time," Mpofu said."We know the issue of Mashonaland East province and we shall deal with it."