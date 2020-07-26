Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Herbert Murerwa, Biata Nyamupinga eye Parly return

by Staff reporter
26 Jul 2020 at 19:04hrs | Views
Former Finance minister Herbert Murerwa and ex-legislator Biata Nyamupinga are tipped for the Goromonzi South seat if the incumbent Energy Mutodi is expelled from the party.

Mutodi was dismissed as deputy Media Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister in May for making undiplomatic remarks on how Tanzania's President John Magufuli had responded to Covid-19 outbreak as compared to what President Emmerson Mnangagwa had done.

He was suspended to carry out party activities in his constituency.

In Chivi South, ex-legislator Mafios Vutete is shoo-in to replace Killer Zivhu who was expelled from the party last month.

Business Times heard this week that political manoeuvring has started in Mashonaland East after the province recommended the expulsion of Mutodi.

Murerwa is tipped to replace Mutodi and has been working in the province in the past years.

Another dark horse who can make a political comeback is former MP Nyamupinga who was expelled for having been associated with the G40 cabal.

The suspension was lifted and was readmitted into the party.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said the party had received reports of the recommendation from the provinces and had taken appropriate action in dealing with the Masvingo Province resulting in the expulsion of Zivhu and was still seized with the matter of Mashonaland East province.

"The party is aware of all political developments taking place in the provinces including recommendations. We shall be dealing with the matter at the appropriate time," Mpofu said.

"We know the issue of Mashonaland East province and we shall deal with it."

Source - Business Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

14 mins ago | 4 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

23 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

24 mins ago | 52 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

25 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

28 mins ago | 59 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

28 mins ago | 11 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 635 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

4 hrs ago | 966 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5494 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4159 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2953 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days