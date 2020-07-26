Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police empowered to impound vehicles

by Staff reporter
26 Jul 2020 at 19:26hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has gazetted a statutory instrument authorising law enforcement officers to impound vehicles being used to violate lockdown restrictions with owners or drivers of the vehicles liable to prosecution.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced new measures aimed at stopping the spread of covid-19.

A curfew and tightened other measures to tackle rising coronavirus infections were effected immediately.

The curfew, runs from 6pm to 6am daily.

Exempted businesses can now only operate from 8am to 3pm while deliberate or reckless transmission of Covid-19 was criminalized.

All travel by those who are in non-essential services, in or out of vehicles, is prohibited and they must stay at home.

In terms of lockdown regulations, Government now has the sole responsibility for inter-city travel for those that require to travel and Zupco buses the only public transport vehicles authorised to provide urban transportation.

According to Statutory Instrument 186 of 2020, police are empowered to seize any public transport vehicle or other vehicle which doesn't fall under the category of essential services, to carry passengers for commercial purposes. However, the statutory instrument does not state the period during which police can keep the impounded vehicle.

Part of the SI 186/20 which speaks about the seizure of the vehicles contravening lockdown restrictions reads: "Where any public transport vehicle or other vehicle used for the transport of passengers for gain, is used in connection with any offence under this Order (prohibiting the operation of such transport) an enforcement officer, if such vehicle is used again after the driver or owner thereof has been warned or charged for such offence, shall have the power to seize such vehicle as an exhibit in connection with the prosecution of such owner or driver for such offence in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act (Chapter 9:07)."

Government has completed working on guidelines for the transport sector and they are now being studied by Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure that they are in line with protocols that curb the spread and transmission of Covid.

Government last week also said law enforcement officers were going to impound all vehicles moving without number plates to try and curb robbery cases in the country.

Police Commissioner-General Matanga warned errant kombi drivers against violating lockdown regulations, saying they will make sure that there is no non-essential human and vehicular traffic movement during the curfew hours.

Comm-Gen Matanga said no intercity public transport and rural areas movement will be allowed to proceed beyond checkpoints and roadblocks.

He also warned motorists who are in the habit of traveling at night to evade police, saying they risk being arrested and charged for violating Covid-19 regulations.

In Bulawayo, police last week impounded 90 vehicles for lockdown defiance.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

1 hr ago | 254 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

2 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

3 hrs ago | 4892 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3296 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2345 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

5 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

5 hrs ago | 2377 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

6 hrs ago | 2108 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

6 hrs ago | 3097 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

7 hrs ago | 3319 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 10254 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

10 hrs ago | 8173 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

10 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

10 hrs ago | 1930 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

10 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

10 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

10 hrs ago | 72 Views

Security forces on high alert

10 hrs ago | 249 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

10 hrs ago | 1932 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

10 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days