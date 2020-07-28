Vapostori tells Chamisa to accept defeat, move on

News / Local

by Staff reporter

APOSTOLIC Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) President Johannes Ndanga said it was high time opposition party leaders accepted the 2018 election's defeat and stopped fighting the government for the better of the nation.Ndanga, a known Zanu-PF apologist, admitted that all was not well as far as the economy was concerned, but urged opposition leaders, among them Nelson Chamisa, to accept defeat by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the country to move forward."Those, who were defeated in the last election, should now focus on the next election. They should not fight to derail the train," Ndanga said.Just accept defeat and move on. It is bad to fight the existing government because you lost an election. By doing so, it will have the same negative effects to your party members as well. Everyone is being hit by the prevailing economic challenges."Chamisa has refused to recognise Mnangagwa's election victory, citing rigging. The youthful leader has also refused to be part of the Political Actors Dialogue, saying the platform should be convened by a neutral person."The country has been facing economic challenges for a long time now and this is being worsened by successive droughts and weather-induced calamities such as Cyclone Idai."As Christians, we advocate for unity, that is what we want. People should not put the burden of fixing the economy on the President alone, it is a collective effort that is required of us as a nation," Ndanga added.Civic society organisations, opposition party members and ordinary citizens have called for mass protests against Mnangagwa's rule on July 31, accusing the government of failing to deal with corruption and maladministration.Veteran journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume have since been arrested for allegedly inciting the people to protest.