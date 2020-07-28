Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zesa boss Gata suspended for corruption

by Staff reporter
28 Jul 2020 at 09:35hrs | Views
ZESA executive chairperson Sydney Gata has been suspended to pave way for investigations into his alleged corrupt activities.

Gata was suspended yesterday after Energy minister Fortune Chasi wrote to the Zesa board, giving it five days to institute investigations into the allegations against the power utility's executive chairman.

In a letter dated July 27 2020, addressed to the Zesa board, Chasi said reports of corruption by Gata in the media posed a huge threat to the image of Zesa and government.

A Zesa official was not picking calls, but insiders told NewsDay that Gata had been suspended to allow for investigations into his alleged corrupt activities.

"In this regard, you are directed as the board to immediately institute investigations in the allegations against Gata and take the necessary steps in terms of the relevant laws," Chasi wrote.

"You are, therefore, instructed to give this matter all the urgency it deserves to ensure that it is resolved within the shortest possible time to allow the board to concentrate on its key mandate; that is ensuring availability of power."

Chasi demanded that the board investigates previous lawsuits between Gata and Zesa and whether or not they were declared to the board. He said his ministry was not aware of any such declaration.

The board was also ordered to investigate the allocation of five vehicles for Gata's personal use and the "alleged interference in a disciplinary hearing involving a Norah Tsomondo".

Alleged transactions involving a trust whose registration and ownership is unknown to the ministry will also be the subject of the probe as well as circumstances regarding the deployment of four consultants to travel to South Africa for a study of Eskom and establish if they were on Zesa payroll.

Last week, Gata made headlines after it emerged that he deployed five vehicles from Zesa, fuelled by the power utility to his personal use, apart from his official vehicle.

There was an outcry when Gata was appointed Zesa executive chairman by Chasi in November last year.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

15 mins ago | 5 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

24 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

24 mins ago | 25 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

25 mins ago | 58 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

26 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

29 mins ago | 60 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

29 mins ago | 11 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 726 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 968 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3067 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5502 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4159 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2956 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days