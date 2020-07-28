Teenager hangs self over haircut

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy in Chief Neshangwe's area in Chivhu hanged himself on Saturday morning after a misunderstanding with his father over a haircut.The deceased Taurai Madau, of Chimedza village was found hanging from a tree about 400 metres from his homestead.Mashonaland East police spokesperson Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.He said on Saturday, at 9am, the deceased had a misunderstanding with his father Simbarashe over a weird haircut.He was ordered to go back to the barber shop for a decent haircut, but did not return home.On the same day, at around 4pm, a neighbour discovered Taurai's body hanging from a tree branch. He notified the deceased's father.A report was made at Sadza Police Station.