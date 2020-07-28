Latest News Editor's Choice


Teenager hangs self over haircut

by Staff reporter
28 Jul 2020 at 09:35hrs | Views
A 15-YEAR-OLD boy in Chief Neshangwe's area in Chivhu hanged himself on Saturday morning after a misunderstanding with his father over a haircut.

The deceased Taurai Madau, of Chimedza village was found hanging from a tree about 400 metres from his homestead.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

He said on Saturday, at 9am, the deceased had a misunderstanding with his father Simbarashe over a weird haircut.

He was ordered to go back to the barber shop for a decent haircut, but did not return home.

On the same day, at around 4pm, a neighbour discovered Taurai's body hanging from a tree branch. He notified the deceased's father.

A report was made at Sadza Police Station.

Source - newsday

