Sikhala says July 31 will proceed as planned

by Staff reporter
28 Jul 2020 at 16:53hrs | Views
MDC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala, who is currently in hiding, says that the anti-government demonstrations would go ahead despite the crackdown by authorities on some of the organisations.

In a recording from his hiding, Sikhala also called for the immediate released of Jacob Ngarivhume and Hopewell Chin'ono and said the law cannot be used as a spear to attack the citizenry.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has allegedly deployed several teams of intelligence officers to hunt down MDC Alliance deputy national chairman Job Sikhala, who has gone into hiding ahead of planned public demonstrations on July 31.

The teams have made several visits to Sikhala's Chitungwiza home, but failed to locate him.

Sikhala allegedly went into hiding soon after the arrest of July 31 protests organiser and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume as well as journalist Hopewell Chin'ono for allegedly inciting violence ahead of the protests.

Meanwhile, at least 14 political activists, including MDC-Alliance deputy chair Job Sikhala and Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure, are on the police wanted list over unspecified reasons.

Others who are on the run are MDC Alliance member Makomborero Haruziviishe, MDC-Alliance national youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone, MDC youth secretary general Ostallos Siziba, Tajamuka/ Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi, former MDC-Alliance City of Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore, MDC-Alliance official Allan Moyo and MDC-Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole.

National Patriotic Front official Jimmy Kunaka, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa, ARTUZ secretary-general Robson Chere, MDC-Alliance youth spokesperson Stephen Chuma and Godfrey Tsenengamu, leader of a pressure group called Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe.

The US Embassy in Harare has reportedly pumped in US$300 000, with each ordinary demonstrator set to pocket US$20 for participating, while the organisers will get much more for their 'bravery'.


Source - Daily News

