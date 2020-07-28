Zimbabwe declares 12 new Covid-19 deaths previously missed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 53 on Thursday as the ministry of health announced 12 previously undeclared deaths which occurred between July 13 and 20.There were 213 new cases of the respiratory illness on Thursday, authorities declared, taking the country's total cases to 3,092. Recoveries stood at 924.Eleven of the 12 deaths were in the capital Harare – nine men and two women. The other was a 58-year-old man from Midlands province.Explaining the delay in announcing the results, the ministry said the positive tests were detected "after investigations and post-mortems were done."July has been the deadliest month in Zimbabwe since the virus was first detected on March 20, with 46 of the 53 deaths all taking place in the last 30 days.Doctors and nurses are on strike, which has left many public hospitals without capacity to take in Covid-19 patients.The government has rejected demands by health workers to be paid in foreign currency, and says the strikes are unlawful.