Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe declares 12 new Covid-19 deaths previously missed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Health crisis ... A health worker checks the temperature of police officers at State House
Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 53 on Thursday as the ministry of health announced 12 previously undeclared deaths which occurred between July 13 and 20.

There were 213 new cases of the respiratory illness on Thursday, authorities declared, taking the country's total cases to 3,092. Recoveries stood at 924.

Eleven of the 12 deaths were in the capital Harare – nine men and two women. The other was a 58-year-old man from Midlands province.

Explaining the delay in announcing the results, the ministry said the positive tests were detected "after investigations and post-mortems were done."

July has been the deadliest month in Zimbabwe since the virus was first detected on March 20, with 46 of the 53 deaths all taking place in the last 30 days.

Doctors and nurses are on strike, which has left many public hospitals without capacity to take in Covid-19 patients.

The government has rejected demands by health workers to be paid in foreign currency, and says the strikes are unlawful.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa staves off threat to his rule for now

2 hrs ago | 1109 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga tells of his thieving days with Perrance Shiri

2 hrs ago | 1433 Views

'Abducted Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew detained by CIO at Mgnet House'

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimbabwe remains our partner, claims US

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths jump to 53

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabweans stuck in SA just got a last-second reprieve – and 3 more months to leave

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

6 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

7 hrs ago | 7497 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

7 hrs ago | 4886 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

8 hrs ago | 3195 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

8 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

8 hrs ago | 2967 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

9 hrs ago | 4470 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

9 hrs ago | 2465 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

9 hrs ago | 3886 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

10 hrs ago | 1668 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

11 hrs ago | 3758 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 12697 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

12 hrs ago | 1922 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

13 hrs ago | 8890 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

13 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

13 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

13 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

13 hrs ago | 197 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

Senior doctors down tools

13 hrs ago | 595 Views

Shiri burial today

13 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

13 hrs ago | 772 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

13 hrs ago | 375 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

13 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

13 hrs ago | 2121 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

13 hrs ago | 347 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

13 hrs ago | 71 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

13 hrs ago | 452 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

13 hrs ago | 159 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

13 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

13 hrs ago | 147 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days