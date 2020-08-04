Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Obert Mpofu clocks 19th day in quarantine, joins Twitter

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 18:02hrs | Views
ZANU-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, who is in self-isolation, says he will use his new twitter handle to engage on the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country and has since claimed more than 70 lives.

Mpofu placed himself into self-quarantine at his rural home in Nyamadlovu, in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations following his trip to Tanzania recently.

The politburo member, who on Monday clocked his 19th day in self-quarantine opened the twitter account to engage with many Zimbabweans on a bigger digital platform. The Covid-19 crisis has left many people disengaged from friends and relatives as well as national issues.

"The nation is grappling with Covid-19. So I will use the platform to engage on this important issue confronting us," said Mpofu in an interview with The Herald on Monday.

Some sections of the media and social media platforms claimed that the Zanu-PF politburo member was bedridden after allegedly contracting the coronavirus, a claim which he scoffed at.

"As you are aware there is falsehoods being peddled that am Covid-19 bedridden, yet on the contrary I am fit as a fiddle," he said.

"The gross stigmatisation is as if being infected and affected by Covid-19 is taboo. I am actually encouraging members of the public to constantly have regular tests as I have been doing since the outbreak of the Covid-19. As it stands, my entire family has gone through similar routines of constant Covid-19 testing."

He said the social media would also give him room to make contact with people and exchange notes on important national issues. Mpofu said he was taking a cue from President Mnangagwa, who is active on social media platforms and was reaching out to all the citizens.

"It is a modern way of reaching to our friends, loved ones and fellow compatriots," said Mpofu, who has faced what he described as "tonnes of abuse on social-media".

He urged leaders in the ruling party to emulate President Mnangagwa and use social media platforms to engage people on various issues of national interests during this Covid-19 period.

President Mnangagwa, said Mpofu, was reaching out to all Zimbabweans through the various social media platforms.

"My own boss His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa engages all Zimbabweans on all social media platforms," he said. "Therefore, as leaders in the ruling party, we must all emulate him and make use of the democratic social media dialogue spaces."

Mpofu said while on the other hand, social media has been a factory for fake news in some instances the idea is to use "this space to share authentic information on issues surrounding our politics and information on the economy".

Mpofu also pointed out that their (leaders) absence on the social media has caused national debate to be arrogated by reactionaries and imperialist handled propagandists.

"The prime aim has been to bridge the gap between ourselves and the people," he said.

"We need to be where the young and the old are. Our national debates are on such platforms and as the secretary for administration of the ruling party, it's imperative for me to engage all Zimbabweans across the political and ideological divide."

Mpofu added that social media was now the trend across the world saying the days of conventional communication are coming to their end and through social media "we get to engage on various ideas and share varying points of dissent beyond petty prejudices".

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

39 mins ago | 579 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3715 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1172 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1840 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6436 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5871 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7647 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days