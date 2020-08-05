Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

High inflation sees Zimra exceed targets in Q2

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2020 at 08:24hrs | Views
Increased loss of value in the ZWL saw tax revenue in the second quarter exceed target by 42.75% to $20.11 billion. The tax collector had a target of $14.09 billion after collections amounted to $13.8 billion in the first quarter.
 
The surge in tax revenue happened despite a slowdown in operations due to a pandemic which brought the whole world to a standstill at the beginning of Q2 2020. Zimbabwe enforced a total shutdown of the economy, including closing its borders in April 2020 as way to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
 
Resultantly ZIMRA saw the effect as April collections missed the target due to minimal trade and operation. However net revenue collections grew fivefold in nominal terms from ZWL$3.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

Despite all tax heads registering growth in nominal terms, it is in real terms that is concerning. With inflation hovering around 780% in the quarter only two tax heads seem to have gained from last year collections which, reflects the true impact of Covid-19 and reduced spending of individuals and companies.
 
Major contributions of the revenue collected came from companies at 21 percent followed by individuals at 17 percent, excise duties at 15 percent while Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) accounted for 11 percent. Other revenue heads such as Net Customs Duty, other taxes as well as Tobacco Levy and other indirect taxes performed below expectations.
 
Company Tax grew by 1 139.47% year on year while royalties grew by 967.62% due to an increase in nominal profits growth of over 1 000% and a deteriorating currency against major currencies respectively.
 
Net value added tax on local sales missed the target due to refunds on companies, but the regulator noted that the gross collections were above target.
 
Customs duty came in below target by 2.75% due to a slowdown on trade as flights and borders have been reduced to essential movement only.

The Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) was boosted by inflation as inflation increased in the first two months of the quarter, with more goods crossing over the $100 minimum threshold set by treasury. Enhanced recovery methods by the regulator has seen the tax exceed target by 20.72% in the period under review.
 
The country needs to stimulate spending in the economy in order to see actual growth in the tax revenue over the second half of 2020. Despite the pandemic that continues to disrupt business, Zimra will continue collecting revenues that are more than set targets due to high inflation However if the recently inducted foreign currency auction continues to arrest the parallel market rate,  there will be a slowdown in the rate at which actual collections surpass targets quarter on quarter.

Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

36 mins ago | 527 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1149 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1820 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6426 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5851 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1256 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 712 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7642 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4886 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days