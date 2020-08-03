Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

26 Zanu-PF staffers test positive

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
Twenty-six Zanu-PF staffers have tested positive to Covid-19 and have since been notified and have gone into self-isolation.

Zanu-PF tested 154 staffers last week and those that are symptomatic have since been advised to seek "immediate and urgent medical attention".

In a statement today, Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa said the party was undertaking to hold periodic testing of its staff and leadership for Covid-19 to ensure a safe working environment.

David Parirenyatwa, who was today appointed as Zanu-PF acting Secretary of Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly by President Mnangagwa pending investigation into the case of Cleveria Chizema who was suspended last week, will supervise the disinfection of process of the party's headquarters.

Disinfecting offices after some people have tested positive for Covid-19 is a Government and World Health Organisation (WHO) requirement. Meanwhile, Chinamasa said the President and First Secretary of the party, Mnangagwa, has also appointed Richard Ndlovu as a Politburo member with immediate effect.

Ndlovu is a Central Committee member from Matabeleland South Province. Last week, the Zanu-PF Politburo suspended Chizema for further investigation after the security department presented a report on how internal forces are fomenting discord in the party working with some senior officials.

Speaking after the 342nd session of the Politburo in Harare last Wednesday, Chinamasa said Chizema was suspended after fliers printed by a former youth league official spreading falsehoods were found at her home.

Chinamasa said the party had concrete evidence of fliers left at Chizema's house in March and that they had not been removed. He said Chizema did not report the incident to anyone else, even the security authorities and were found at her house just a few days ago.

Chinamasa said the Politburo was not satisfied with her explanation.

Briefing journalists, Chinamasa said while Chizema pleaded innocent and we feel that we cannot investigate this matter scientifically if she remains in office. She was suspended pending full investigations. The full investigations hopefully will nail the other individuals who have been working with outside forces," said Chinamasa.

Chinamasa said that the Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke presented a report that detailed how some outside forces were busy fomenting discord in the party, working with some senior officials and the rank and file to destabilise the party.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

35 mins ago | 517 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1811 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6421 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5841 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1256 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 711 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7641 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3129 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days