Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE magistrate has ruled that charges levelled against former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko are vague and embarrassing.

Mphoko is facing criminal abuse of office charges, where he allegedly unlawfully caused the release of former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) officials from police custody in 2016 when he was Acting President.

The former VP, who is out on $1 000 bail following his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, had applied for exception to the charges at the Harare Magistrates Court.

In his ruling, magistrate Trynos Utahwashe said the right to fair trail was absolute in terms of section 186(3)( e) of the Constitution.

"All essential allegations to be proved by the State in order to sustain a guilty verdict must be contained in a charge sheet," Utahwashe said.
"The charge sheet must contain the relevant elements of the crime that has been omitted and the manner in which the offence was committed. The charge, therefore, should not be vague and too broad, but specific. Only then can an accused person be required to answer to the charge."

He concurred with Mphoko's lawyer, Zibusiso Ncube that the State could not completely charge any public officer in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

"I, therefore, would disagree that section 174 does not contain any definition of conduct that is unlawful for a public officer," he said.

The magistrate said the State made reference to section 106, which regulates the conduct of the VPs, ministers and deputy ministers in government, adding that the State could not, therefore, deny that the conduct alleged against Mphoko was defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, alone and, therefore, could not stand.

"If the conduct complained against the accused by the State is in subsection (2) of section 106 of the Constitution, the conduct must be alleged in the charge sheet...," Utahwashe ruled.

"The present charge omits the essential allegations of the conduct complained of by the State."

Mphoko faced an alternative charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Utahwashe said the charge sheet has to essentially name particular officers who were obstructed to do their work, and not generalise.

Charges were that on May 6, 2016, Zacc received a report of allegations of fraud and criminal abuse of office against Zinara officials. Investigations led to the arrest of Zinara acting chief executive Moses Juma and non-executive director Davison Norupiri and Mphoko ordered their release.

Mphoko's defence submitted that their client had no authority to issue orders to police officers as that was only reserved to the President and thus whatever he said at the police station on the day, did not constitute a lawful order to the officers.

Utahwashe ruled that whatever the accused said on the day became an order due to his position, upholding the exception and dismissing Mphoko's charges as vague and embarrassing.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

5 mins ago | 6 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

54 mins ago | 919 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 4421 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1358 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

3 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6493 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3505 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 6026 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1083 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

7 hrs ago | 1283 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 766 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 969 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7678 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3601 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days