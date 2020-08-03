Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

by zimfact
2 mins ago | Views
ON August 8, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba, via his Twitter account @Jamwanda2, claimed that a photograph showing a man in army uniform beating up a woman was fake and photoshopped.

"They can't even photoshop plausibly. They fabricate credits and superimpose them to CERTIFY LIES!!!!!," he tweeted.

The picture is attributed to photojournalist Shepherd Tozvireva, and has been published by NewsDay.

A ZimFact check, however, shows that the photo is, in fact, authentic, contrary to Charamba's claims.

How do we know that the picture is real? By checking other photos of the incident, and also using freely available online tools to check if the picture was not manipulated in some way.

ZimFact spoke to Tozvireva, who said the photo is one of several that he shot on June 2, 2020,

in Harare, on the overpass at Simon Mazorodze Road in the capital. This was during a campaign by security forces to enforce the Covid-19 lockdown.

A series of photos that Tozvireva took of the incident shows the sequence of events leading up to the photo in question. In the photos, the soldier is seen approaching the woman. He is then photographed appearing to interrogate her, before he is photographed using a stick to beat her on the legs.

There are various ways to check if a photo has been photoshopped or altered. Online, there are various tools one can use. These tools check a picture and see if there are any changes made to it.

The online tool, FotoForensics, for example, uses what is called Error Level Analysis (ELA) to identify spots in an image that have been altered. With JPEG images, the most common picture format, the whole picture should have the same error level.

If one spot in the picture is different, that's a red flag suggesting the photo may have been altered. Running Tozvireva's photo through this application showed no sign of manipulation.

Another tool, Imageedited, tells you what sort of gadget was used to take the photo, and when it was taken. Using this tool, we found that the picture was an original taken on June 2, 2020, using a Canon EOS 6D Mark II camera.

The camera model is also indicated in the properties of the original images provided to ZimFact by Tozvireva.

This is confirmed by a third image forensic tool, Forensically, which indicates the image is an original from the Canon camera.

Charamba's claim that this image of a soldier beating up a woman is photoshopped is false. Using other pictures of the incident for context, and using freely available online tools, there is evidence that the picture is in fact genuine.



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

43 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

3 mins ago | 1 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

8 mins ago | 9 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

17 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

19 mins ago | 33 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

21 mins ago | 37 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

22 mins ago | 59 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

23 mins ago | 63 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

24 mins ago | 34 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

26 mins ago | 52 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

27 mins ago | 52 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

28 mins ago | 70 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

29 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

30 mins ago | 21 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

34 mins ago | 49 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

35 mins ago | 58 Views

Lone protestor freed

35 mins ago | 58 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

36 mins ago | 47 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

36 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

37 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

41 mins ago | 45 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 36 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

43 mins ago | 33 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

43 mins ago | 50 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 72 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

44 mins ago | 26 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

1 hr ago | 84 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

1 hr ago | 194 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

11 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

13 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Disaster looms as Harare runs out of water chemicals

13 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Tsvangirai sidelined in new street names

13 hrs ago | 1882 Views

How Mnangagwa squandered his goodwill

14 hrs ago | 2907 Views

America slaps notorious African army General with stiff sanctions

15 hrs ago | 2706 Views

'Motlanthe Commission wasted Zimbabwe taxpayers' money'

15 hrs ago | 880 Views

'Mnangagwa feared, admired in equal measure'

15 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Mnangagwa's govt welcomes Ramaphosa's envoys

15 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 death toll breaches 100 mark

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Renewed push for reforms

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

Beitbridge border fence useless and compromised

15 hrs ago | 1086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days