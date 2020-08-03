Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa claims to be under siege

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says the government is trying to provoke opposition and civic society leaders into engaging in violence by pushing them into a corner through a crackdown by law enforcement agents.

Several activists, including MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, were forced into hiding after police released a list of people they said were wanted in connection with the July 31 protests.

Chamisa, who returned to work on Friday following the death of his mother last month, told SABC News on Friday night that scores of Members of Parliament from his party and some top leaders had been forced to go underground after harassment by state security agents.

"Yes, there is the temptation to be violent because we are being invited to be violent, because we are being treated violently," Chamisa said.

"But we have said ours is a democratic movement, we should never be tempted to go on the low road of violence.

"Ours is a high road of peace, democracy and make sure we democratically achieve democracy in Zimbabwe."

Chamisa said those subjected to harassment by the state included lawyers, journalists, activists and even professionals who all "cannot breathe".

"What we have seen for the past few weeks by way of abductions, detentions, illegal and unlawful arrests, the increase in abuses of citizens, abuse of our journalists, abuse of our lawyers and generally all the citizens in the country, it is an escalation of the problems that have been there, which are essentially a problem of governance, a problem of legitimacy, around the disputed elections in 2018," he said.

"The legitimacy crisis is what is showing all these.

"This is basically an indication of a fragile state, of a banana republic where citizens have been relegated.

"So, we are seeing that the democratic space has been eroded; citizens are not being allowed to freely express themselves in terms of the constitution of our country."

Chamisa last week visited incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who were arrested last month ahead of the July 31 protests.

The duo was denied bail by a Harare magistrate and on Friday High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi threw out their appeals.

"What you have seen is the attack against journalists, symbolised by Hopewell, an attack on lawyers, an attack against churches and an attack of the leadership of the opposition particularly the MDC Alliance Members of Parliament being incarcerated," Chamisa said.

"As we speak right now, we have MPs, members of the leadership who are on the run, who are on the wanted list by the police not for any crime, but just for being targeted for belonging to the MDC.

"Nobody can breathe in Zimbabwe including journalists, professionals and the church.

"So, when I met Hopewell and Ngarivhume in prison, they indicated they were determined and they want the solidarity of all of us to make sure we express ourselves.

"Going forward, we have to be strong, to be committed and provide leadership in an appropriate manner, so we are ready to provide that leadership so that we are able to express ourselves peacefully."

The government denies accusations that it is targeting government critics for persecution.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

1 min ago | 0 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

8 mins ago | 8 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

13 mins ago | 17 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

14 mins ago | 28 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

22 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

24 mins ago | 39 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

25 mins ago | 50 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

27 mins ago | 78 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

28 mins ago | 80 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

29 mins ago | 41 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

31 mins ago | 61 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

31 mins ago | 60 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

32 mins ago | 93 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

33 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

34 mins ago | 24 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

38 mins ago | 66 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

39 mins ago | 72 Views

Lone protestor freed

40 mins ago | 73 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

40 mins ago | 54 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

41 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

42 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

45 mins ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

46 mins ago | 50 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 44 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

47 mins ago | 39 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

47 mins ago | 59 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 83 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

49 mins ago | 29 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

1 hr ago | 89 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

3 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

11 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

13 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Disaster looms as Harare runs out of water chemicals

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Tsvangirai sidelined in new street names

14 hrs ago | 1890 Views

How Mnangagwa squandered his goodwill

14 hrs ago | 2921 Views

America slaps notorious African army General with stiff sanctions

15 hrs ago | 2714 Views

'Motlanthe Commission wasted Zimbabwe taxpayers' money'

15 hrs ago | 881 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days