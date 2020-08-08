Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo youth province has fired its district co-ordinating committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs Munashe Mtutsa for allegedly criticising President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to compensate white former commercial farmers.

He is alleged to have described the move as a "stupid neo-liberal decision".

Mtutsa was suspended in absentia on Friday last week by seven district chairpersons at a meeting attended by Bulawayo acting provincial youth chairperson Sibongile Sibanda.

Mnangagwa last month signed a US$3,5 billion infrastructure compensation deal with white former commercial farmers who were booted off their farms during the chaotic land
reform programme which started in 2000.

The late former President Robert Mugabe's government violently evicted 4 500 white farmers and redistributed the land to about 300 000 black families, to allegedly redress colonial land imbalances.

Mtutsa allegedly sent a message to the party's WhatsApp group disparaging the gesture.

"This is one of the stupid neo-liberal decisions with no iota of ideological clarity or basis. A move made to impress Western countries thinking that this will reduce or have sanctions removed," Mtutsa allegedly said.

"This is an insult to the thousands of people who perished in Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe for the liberation of this country. It's akin to urinating on the tomb of the unknown soldier."

District chairpersons Clive Mandipe, Ushe Jena, Royce Ndhlovu, Blessing Makamazi, Sithembelenkosini Ndlovu, Mehluli Mlotswa and Benziwayinkosi Dlodlo agreed that Mtutsa had undermined Mnangagwa's authority.

"We will not hesitate to expel people who are against the vision of the President. It is clear that this comrade is attacking the President when he says it's wrong to compensate the white farmers. We support our President 100%," Sibanda said.

Last week, the axe fell on Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial youth leader Tamuka Nyoni, who was suspended for allegedly working with the Promise Mkwananzi-led pressure group, #Tajamuka/Sesijikile.

Politburo member Claveria Chizema was also recently suspended on allegations of illegal possession of antigovernment fliers which were recovered from her Harare home.



Source - newsday

