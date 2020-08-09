Book Aid International supports libraries in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council has revealed that the Book Aid International is continuing to support libraries in the city despite economic hardships and Covid 19 outbreak.This is revealed in the latest council minutes that the Director of Housing and Community Services reported that Book Aid International had continued to support libraries amid economic hardships associated with Covid-19 lockdown."A consignment of 847 boxes from Book Aid International (BAI) was received at Mzilikazi Memorial Library on 10 June 2020. The books were for libraries in Matabeleland region," reads the minutes."Mzilikazi Memorial Library was the distribution center for public, community, academic, schools, hospitals and rural libraries in Matabeleland region. The BAI book donation was monitored by the Bulawayo Book Distribution Committee which included BMLS. At least twice a year BAI donated an assortment of books that met educational and recreational needs of learners at all levels of literacy and information seekers."The council states that this donation would enable the BMLS to Select books for 11 libraries worth over USD70000, Select books that met the needs of all learners and information seekers from Early Childhood Development, primary, secondary and post secondary learning and the books enabled BMLS to provide access to relevant information sources to disadvantaged learners in formal and informal schools.The donation was received with much appreciation.