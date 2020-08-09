Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
A DOMESTIC worker in the small farming Banket town in Mashonaland West has been fired by her employer after posting messages advocating the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement.

Emelda Chitsa (30) was Wednesday fired by her employer, a known Zanu-PF sympathiser, for allegedly sending the boss' children photographs and videos posted on social media platforms pushing the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter agenda.

The hashtag advocates the return of democracy, rule of law, ending corruption, among other ideals, in the southern African country.

Chitsa told NewZimbabwe.com she posted and retweeted various messages related to the social media movement, and she would regularly share these messages with her employer's daughters, aged 14 and 16.

However, the minors reportedly showed their parents the messages from Chitsa, thereby drawing the ire of the employer, who is a renowned farmer and ruling party Zanu-PF benefactor.

"I didn't realise that by sending these seemingly harmless posts to the kids, my boss would be very angry," she said.

"The boss summoned me and told me he didn't tolerate criticism against the government and said l was a bad influence to his children," narrated a distraught Chitsa.

She said she was, however, paid her August salary in full and told to immediately vacate the cottage that she was living in.

Chitsa, who is a single mother of two and a school dropout, said she was now staying with a relative in Chinhoyi adding she was finding it difficult to come to terms with her sudden dismissal from the job that was sustaining her livelihood and that of her minor children.

Source - newzimbabwe

