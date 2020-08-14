No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council has said its dry coffers cannot sustain a budget of US$28 million needed for Khami water purification, but insisted that the project remains oneof its options to improve the situation in the city.BCC town clerk, Christopher Dube told Southern Eye on Friday that water abstraction from Khami was not only stalled by consultations, but also the prohibitive cost of the purification process."The extraction of water from Khami is not only stalled by consultations, but by the prohibitive cost estimated to be US$28 million dollars," Dube said, adding that the BCC budget cannot support the expenditure.Dube said there were mixed reactions from stakeholders on the use of the water source and indicated that some were against the proposal, while others accepted dirty water required a sophisticated purification process.Debate on the extraction of water from Khami has been raging for over a decade now.The issue has always drawn public condemnation by residents who feel that the water would put residents' health at risk.Khami Dam, commissioned in 1927, was Bulawayo's first supply dam, but was decommissioned in 1989 due to pollution caused by raw effluent into the dam.Recently, the local authority was pleading with ratepayers to accept Khami water which council say would alleviate challenges.Meanwhile, BCC has warned that residents drawing water from Magwegwe and Criterion reservoirs will face supply interruptions outside their water-shedding schedule until August 28."This follows theft of 2km electricity cables on July 31 as well as recent three emergency leaks repairs to Nyamandlovu line on August 6 and the latest power supply challenges to the Rochester Nyamandlovu borehole which occurred at night on August 13 and which Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is currently working on," Dube said.Suburbs supplied by Magwegwe reservoir are Luveve, Magwegwe, Njube, Entumbane, Lobengula, Lobengula West, Mabuthweni, Iminyela, Pelandaba, Matshobana, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Gwabalanda, and Maplanka.Those supplied by Criterion are Bellevue, West Summerton, Tshabalala, Sizinda, parts of Kelvin, all Nkulumane suburbs, all Nketa suburbs, all Emganwini and all Pumula suburbs. He said supplies will depend on reservoir levels.