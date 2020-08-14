Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council have signed a memorandum of Understanding with companies that want to recycle waste.This is indicated in the latest council minutes."Council already had proposals and MOUs with companies that wanted to recycle waste," reads the minutes without stating the companies names concerned.On stray dogs the minutes state that Council already had a programme (tie up order) on shooting of stray dogs."The programme could not take place at the end of 2019 because of the festive season," reads the minutes in part.The minutes state that this programme involved the ZRP and it was not safe to carry guns during the festive season."This was supposed to have been carried out early this year, but could not take place because of Covid 19," reads the minutes.The minutes state that on the reeds which grew along the streams, it was a challenge because cutting down of reeds was done manually by the pest control section to prevent mosquito breeding."Ideally the removal of reeds was a programme carried out by the Engineering Services Department. The clearing of canals was also affected by man power shortages," reads the minutes."The Town Clerk Christopher Dube further advised that the allowance of Community sweeping groups was the basic salary of Council Grade 1 worker. This was going to be increased as staff salaries increased. On refuse collection, he further clarified that Council had good relations with community refuse truckers. Council had a challenge in terms of fuel and it had become expensive. This is why schedules for refuse collection had changed from weekly to fortnightly in the low density areas due to limited resources."